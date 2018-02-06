Overwatch League Could Be Signing Its First Female Star Soon

While Overwatch League has been doing an incredible job at pushing Blizzard‘s competitive shooter to a whole new level in the world of esports, some fans have been complaining that it’s missing in one key area – all the players are male.

And it’s true, there doesn’t seem to be any female talent on board in terms of players just yet, though some buzz has been going around that teams are looking into this option, in an attempt to “mix things up”, as it were. Now, it appears that a major Overwatch player might just be stepping up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A phenom by the name of Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon, who masters the tahnky character Zarya in the game, recently took to a Twitch stream to announce that she has accepted an offer from a “foreign” team. She didn’t specify which team.

“Regarding teams, just know that I’m going to a foreign team. I got many offers,” she explained, in a translation that was posted by Reddit. But, again, she didn’t specify who the offers were from.

Following the stream, there has been a lot of positive comments from females and males in the gaming community. However, nothing has officially been set just yet. An Overwatch spokesperson noted in an email to PC Gamer, “No player can be considered part of the Overwatch League until we’ve both received a contract for a given player from a team, and also subsequently approved that contract. The League office has not received a contract for Geguri.”

But, again, this doesn’t mean that Kim isn’t making progress when it comes to the Overwatch League. It just means nothing is finalized just yet. We’ll probably find out something more over the next few weeks. But she’d definitely be a presence within the League, and “mix things up” as it were. We’d love to see where she ends up.

You can check out Overwatch League broadcasts every Wednesday through Friday for the next few weeks, so it’s not too late to hop on board.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to check out the Game of the Year Edition!