Adult Website Says That Overwatch League is Killing Their Viewership

The Overwatch League kicked off with an incredibly strong start to the festivities, and many Blizzard fans went into the event with high hopes and support for their favourite players and mains. But not everyone is hyped, including that of the well-known adult site YouPorn. According to them, Overwatch League is absolutely destroying their viewership.

The popular site shared some interesting tid-bits about how hard they got pounded by the competitive event. It’s a slippery slope, apparently, as seen in the below graphs”

The rest of the week continued to see dips in their traffic:

Though this may be a negative thing for the adult website, it does spell out fantastic news for Blizzard. The Overwatch League continues to gain traction in the entertainment world with over 400,000 viewers reporting in on the first day of the competitive event. But it’s not all bad news for YouPorn. As popularity rises for Overwatch, so does the searchability of the fan-made adult parodies = more traffic.

Still, the team did offer their words of encouragement to the Overwatch League, despite the dip: “We are excited to find out who will win and be the first Overwatch League champions, receiving a trophy and a cool $1 million USD bonus. Of course, we are also curious to see how you celebrate and will be keeping an eye on visits to the site before, during and after.”

In other … ahem, adult news – PlayStation apparently knows how to party hard because the 2017 results from PornHub are in for which console utilises the more adult side of entertainment the most and PS players weren’t messing around. It definitely wasn’t stiff competition for the Sony team, and Nintendo trails behind obviously having a harder time getting those numbers up. That being said … they are gaming platforms. Gaming. For video games. Of the playing variety. You can read more about that breakdown in our previous coverage here.

“Pornhub’s development team works tirelessly to make sure that users can enjoy their experience on a wide variety of devices, and that includes visiting Pornhub on game consoles. What could be better than taking a break from playing games to play with yourself? And you don’t even have to leave your seat. Xbox’s share of console traffic dropped by 6% since 2016, while Playstation gained once again to now represent 56% of gamers watching porn. Nintendo’s portable 3DS had a large increase in market share but still only makes up 1% of game device traffic.”