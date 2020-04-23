Lucio Fans Celebrate Overwatch Hero After Razer Introduces Headset Contest

Lucio fans took over Twitter after Razer introduced a headphone contest themed around the Overwatch hero. The company actually partnered with the game to produce the slick piece of hardware. Decked out in the super identifiable blue, green, and yellow motif associated with Lucio, they come with a mic and other small details like an Overwatch logo. If that weren’t enough, Razer is also giving away a custom mouse mat with some of the art from the game on it as well. For players interested in the giveaway, all you would have to do is follow the account. Then, you would retweet the post below and comment with who your favorite hero is underneath. Super easy, and a bunch of fans are taking advantage of the offer today.

“Bringing your heroes to life––we've partnered up with @PlayOverwatch to give away an exclusive Lucio Edition headset, Razer Customs mouse mat & discount codes. Here’s how to enter: Follow us, Retweet, Comment with who your favorite hero is”

“The Grand Prize Winner will receive both the Razer Nari Ultimate Lucio Edition headset and Razer Goliathus Mouse Mat. Five others will receive exclusive Razer Customs discount codes. Giveaway ends on April 30th at 11:59PM PDT. GLHF.”

Bringing your heroes to life––we've partnered up with @PlayOverwatch to give away an exclusive Lucio Edition headset, Razer Customs mouse mat & discount codes. Here’s how to enter:

✅ Follow us

✅ Retweet

✅ Comment with who your favorite hero is pic.twitter.com/IfJUbNdfKx — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 22, 2020

Razer is actually offering the Nari Ultimate, Overwatch Lucio Edition headphones which normally cost a pretty penny. The cans retail for $229.99, and for that kind of money it’s easy to see why so many fans were jumping at the chance for this giveaway. Plus, isn’t the point of hero shooters to draw clear favorites? They describe the headset as:

“Wherever the battle’s at in Overwatch, support is just a song away. Bring the noise and get into the groove with our exclusive set of high-performance peripherals inspired by Lucio-the Brazilian DJ and freedom fighter out to change the world for the better, through his music and actions,” they begin. “Gain heightened awareness of your in-game surroundings with audio you can not only hear, but feel. With Razer Hypersense haptic technology, experience every Overwatch battle with dynamic vibrations caused by in-game sounds.”

“As a support hero, Lucio excels in keeping his teammates in prime fighting condition during long battles. Similarly, this headset aims to keep you at your best during Overwatch marathon, with comfortable cooling-gel infused cushions and auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups.”

Who is your favorite hero in Overwatch? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the Lucio love down below: