Lucio Fans Celebrate Overwatch Hero After Razer Introduces Headset Contest
Lucio fans took over Twitter after Razer introduced a headphone contest themed around the Overwatch hero. The company actually partnered with the game to produce the slick piece of hardware. Decked out in the super identifiable blue, green, and yellow motif associated with Lucio, they come with a mic and other small details like an Overwatch logo. If that weren’t enough, Razer is also giving away a custom mouse mat with some of the art from the game on it as well. For players interested in the giveaway, all you would have to do is follow the account. Then, you would retweet the post below and comment with who your favorite hero is underneath. Super easy, and a bunch of fans are taking advantage of the offer today.
“Bringing your heroes to life––we've partnered up with @PlayOverwatch to give away an exclusive Lucio Edition headset, Razer Customs mouse mat & discount codes. Here’s how to enter: Follow us, Retweet, Comment with who your favorite hero is”
“The Grand Prize Winner will receive both the Razer Nari Ultimate Lucio Edition headset and Razer Goliathus Mouse Mat. Five others will receive exclusive Razer Customs discount codes. Giveaway ends on April 30th at 11:59PM PDT. GLHF.”
Razer is actually offering the Nari Ultimate, Overwatch Lucio Edition headphones which normally cost a pretty penny. The cans retail for $229.99, and for that kind of money it’s easy to see why so many fans were jumping at the chance for this giveaway. Plus, isn’t the point of hero shooters to draw clear favorites? They describe the headset as:
“Wherever the battle’s at in Overwatch, support is just a song away. Bring the noise and get into the groove with our exclusive set of high-performance peripherals inspired by Lucio-the Brazilian DJ and freedom fighter out to change the world for the better, through his music and actions,” they begin. “Gain heightened awareness of your in-game surroundings with audio you can not only hear, but feel. With Razer Hypersense haptic technology, experience every Overwatch battle with dynamic vibrations caused by in-game sounds.”
“As a support hero, Lucio excels in keeping his teammates in prime fighting condition during long battles. Similarly, this headset aims to keep you at your best during Overwatch marathon, with comfortable cooling-gel infused cushions and auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups.”
Who is your favorite hero in Overwatch? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the Lucio love down below:
Krook is DEDICATED
listen here. you don't understand. i dont just like lucio. i LOVE him. he is my life blood. my reason to keep going. my child that ive never had. the smile on his face and his witty catchphrases never fail to make me feel better, even on the darkest of days. his album is pure bli— krook (@TheMasterKrook) April 22, 2020
Very Rare
My favorite hero is Lucio. I bought the Lucio Oh’s as soon as I could. pic.twitter.com/bSugJQMHqI— Charlie Brown 🐝 🐸🖤 (@rgarcia1410) April 22, 2020
Too awesome
#Lucio is trending!
Shoutout to my Lucio cosplay from last year! ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/p719xyOEBh— 📼 ✨Mandi ✨📼 (@ArachnidVHS) April 22, 2020
All is as it should be
lucio is trending yes yes as he should pic.twitter.com/VJ4ZpRkh4k— isabewwa ⁵⁰¹ ✨ (@sapphicsoka) April 22, 2020
Best boi
Lucio is trending?! Lucio is best boi. 💚🐸 pic.twitter.com/oKeLLNbtVz— Nerf This. 🌸 (@xxcrossbonezxx) April 22, 2020
Getting to the bottom of it!
Why is #Lucio trending right now?!— The Arcana (@thearcanagame) April 22, 2020
There are so many of them.
there is one too many #Lucio trending right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/V7OScsb2ST— Dimi (@DidiBlaiddyd) April 22, 2020
Hold on there!
overwatch lucio? more like arcana lucio🚶♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/IBKFwVJgBD— ☆ sabooh loves mammon | NSFR! ☆ (@saboohsterseat) April 22, 2020
Froggy lad
lucio trending? heres art i did of him last month. i love this froggy lad...and im getting really good at him! im the ceo of gold healing, lmfao pic.twitter.com/TYLlIChJ0o— jimmy! @ one piece rewatch (@aquabatslover04) April 22, 2020
Question for the ages
is this about overwatch lucio or granblue fantasy lucio?? pic.twitter.com/3OWl7VzELS— Red (@swankyglasses) April 22, 2020
So pure
Lucio is trending!!! What a good boy!!!! pic.twitter.com/UiPObrGsNH— starsleeps (@starsleeps) April 22, 2020
WOW
WHAA? #Lucio is trending. You guys have so much love for this sweet boi! You guys are seriously amazing. ❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WSQKYKMpZj— Jonny Cruz (@JonnyCruzzz) April 22, 2020
Bless him
I don't know why Lucio is trending but I love the little frog boi so I accept it.#Lucio #Overwatch #gaming pic.twitter.com/W5nDH4Yosl— Serena Wilde (@serena_wilde) April 22, 2020
So much concern
HOLD ON WHY IS LUCIO TRENDING pic.twitter.com/wSiKVZ8Wz8— Songo @ Wear The Royal Mask! 🃏 (@JustSongo) April 22, 2020
The people want to know
WAIT LUCIO IS TRENDING pic.twitter.com/fdgju1dK69— Khaotic (@KaosuNoKage) April 22, 2020
BOOP
What did Lucio boop off of Twitter to end up in the trending section? #Lucio #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/9WzBThWYx6— Melanie Mooney 🦋🌸 (@Prismatic85) April 22, 2020
Making their case
Lucio is my favorite Overwatch character! I have a shrine dedicated to him! Also playable belial when granblue!? #lucio #GranblueFantasy https://t.co/OEcGmiVQHC pic.twitter.com/7YPsE3oH3k— I sold my soul to tom nook! (@miniemushroom) April 22, 2020
We can dream...
#lucio is trending come on @Blizzard_Ent give us that lucio cinematic— LEMILLION!! | ◎☆PkFlashstorm☆◎ (@pklucasmain) April 23, 2020
