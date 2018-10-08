‘Overwatch’: Lucio-Oh’s Might Become a Real Cereal

The fictional Overwatch cereal called “Lucio-Oh’s” is apparently becoming a real product according to a listing that’s appeared online.

Based on the DJ hero that rolls around in Overwatch while supporting his teammates, Lucio-Oh’s have been an in-game joke up until this point. The Junk Food Aisle, a site that lists and categorizes all manner of strange snacks, first spotted the listing for a real-life Lucio-Oh’s product. In a post claiming that the cereal was real and that it’s coming soon, The Junk Food Aisle said that the listing found through 1fsschools.com contained an image of the product that showed Lucio on the front, spoon in hand, placed behind a bowl of “sonic vanilla” flavored cereal.

While the above is The Junk Food Aisle’s image that added the box art to a new background, the actual product image that was found through the source site showed the side panel that included details about a “Loot Boost.” By taking a picture of a receipt that included the Lucio-Oh’s product on it, consumers will be able to submit the receipts to get an additional Overwatch loot box every time players level up. This Loot Boost will last for the player’s next three levels and can be acquired between December 3rd and December 31st.

The dates shown on the side panel for the Overwatch cereal’s promotion seem to indicate when the cereal will be released as The Junk Food Aisle pointed out. With the promotion first available on December 3rd, that means that the Lucio-Oh’s product will have to be available at least by that day if not sooner to take full advantage of it.

Blizzard hasn’t yet announced anything about an official Lucio-Oh’s release, but the site referenced by the original report still has two listings up for the Lucio cereal under the Kellogg’s name. No images are available for the products though with the two listings appearing to be for different quantities of the cereal.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Blizzard and Overwatch have partnered with Kellogg’s to promote the game with players currently able to get free loot boxes and even acquire a Golden Loot Box. By buying different products and following the same receipt-submitting process described in the Lucio-Oh’s side panel, players can earn a free loot box with a purchase made from Target making it possible to get the golden variant.

Real-life Lucio-Oh’s seem like they’re really happening according to this information so far, but Blizzard hasn’t yet confirmed that the product is real.