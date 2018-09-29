‘Overwatch’: Lucio’s Voice Actor Stars In Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Skit

Overwatch’s Lucio is an upbeat hero that is always here to make the best out of any situation – even if that ends up with you being booped off the map. But what many might not know is that his real-life counterpart is just as lovely, and hilarious to boot!

If you don’t already follow Jonny Cruz on Instagram, you need to rectify that right now. He is constantly posting hilarious comedy bits, including this “Jedi Jerk” Star Wars parody that is equal parts hilarious as it is awkward:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes – we know that this is Star Wars focused but really all it’s making me want as a Lucio main is to finally have a Jedi skin. I can dream. One this is for sure though … I, uh – can no longer “break it down” after watching this because it’s been on repeat for awhile now and I’m still not fully recovered.

Want even more proof that he is an actual cinnamon roll too pure for this world? Check out his ‘About Me’ on his official website:

“What can I say about myself so I don’t sound like I’m braggin or trying too hard… I am the best thing to hit the universe since sabre tooth tigers. I shine brighter than a quasar. Being me is like being a ninja playing a bad ass guitar solo on the roof of a police station. People adore me, they want me. They see me and want to touch me, just to feel alive. I am pure life. I am pure love. I am Everything… Which means YOU are everything. Everything I am, You are…This is your consciousness telling you how amazing you are through Jonny Cruz’s website… HI ME… I love you.”

Needless to say, the actor definitely does his feel-good Lucio character proud with his love of laughter and his involvement with friends. To check out even more of his hilarious videos, you can scope out his Instagram right here.