Overwatch Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over This Official Gender-Bent Mercy Concept Art

Recent concept art for the highly beloved healer in Blizzard’s Overwatch has recently made its rounds on the Internet, and Mercy fans can’t stop freaking out! The concept art in question comes from the Official Blizzard ‘Art of Overwatch‘ collection and the selfless healer looks much different than their in-game counterpart.

The Twitter post that started it all is hilariously captioned, “How can I live a normal life when I know this concept art of Mercy exists?”

how can i live a normal life when i know this concept mercy exists pic.twitter.com/E91lTn8AZb — pumpkin spice enema (@kenhinaiscanon) October 15, 2017

Immediately fans of the hit FPS game flocked to the thread – our favourite comes from the OP themselves: “Blizz giveth big sexy and Blizz taketh away.” But that wasn’t the only hilarious reaction to the stunningly different Mercy in conceptual phase:

…I dont care if he will just be a clone we need him.

or hell make him a protege/apprentice skin for Mercy — Bloo (@Blooable) October 15, 2017

I want Terry Crews to voice this guy tbh — No Bees Here Boys (@NotA_Bumblebee) October 15, 2017

wE COULD HAVE HAD IT AAAAAAAAAAALL — wohdin 根 (@wohdinhel) October 15, 2017

canon mercy has been totally expelled from my mind, shes dead to me. this is the True Mercy in my heart — ＶＥＮＯＭ (@ven666m) October 16, 2017

Don’t worry, in-game Mercy – we still love you. Lucky for her, not all prefer the original concept for the healer better, some players are loyal to the bone and they ain’t budging:

Am I the only one who likes this concept but still prefers the Mercy we have rn? xD — Star Guardian Meli (@MelooOleinchen) October 15, 2017

Unfortunately, this Mercy did not come to pass but maybe with the overwhelming support of the original design, Blizzard might incorporate the stellar Mercy-esque character in another way. Until then, fans of the shooter can still play for the Witch version of Mercy with the Halloween Event live now.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.