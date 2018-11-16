This ‘Overwatch’ Cosplay Is a Battle of the Mercys

The Overwatch community knows how to show their mains some love and this Mercy cosplay brings everyone’s favorite healer into a more dualistic light with the classic angel vs. devil theme.

Both versions of Mercy are seen in-game as alternate skins but cosplayer ‘Haku Mikiriyama’ decided to put her own creative spin for the ultimate battle of the Mercys with the help of ‘Agflower_Shu‘ as the Witch Mercy and Ann Gilts as Winged Victory Mercy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the craft of the costumes themselves, to the detailing in the makeup for both versions of the hero – even the effects are perfectly on point. This latest bit of cosplay is absolutely incredible and just goes to show how breathtakingly talented the gaming community can be.

