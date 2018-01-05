‘Overwatch’ Nerfs Mercy Again and Other Changes Coming to PTR

It seems that 2018 will carry on the 2017 tradition of telling Overwatch’s Mercy mains to “get rekt.” Once again, the lovely healer is seeing another nerf – this time to her Valkyrie Ultimate, with Junkrat not escaping unscathed either.

The Mercy nerfs takes away a more effect resurrect, while also removing the bonus and reducing the duration from 20 seconds, to 15 seconds. Junkrat is seeing his own nerf, as his concussion mine will be receiving a significant decrease in damage dealt. The fans aren’t taking the news too kindly either, as one player even sarcastically added, “finally Blizz did something about Mercy.” It seems that nerfs, nerfs never change – a moment of silence for all of the Mercy mains out there.

Below are the full official patch notes, including developer commentary, as per Blizzard:

With this latest PTR update, we’ve made the following hero changes:

HERO UPDATES

Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Will now deal less damage to targets farther away from the explosion’s center

Developer Comments: Junkrat has been enjoying the flexibility his double-charge Concussion Mine provides, but it has now become a bit too easy to throw out huge bursts damage in a large area. With this change he can still dish out similar damage but he must now be more accurate with his tosses.

Mercy

Valkyrie

No longer makes Resurrect instant



No longer grants a bonus charge of Resurrect



The speed boost that Guardian Angel receives has been decreased by 50%



Duration reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds

Developer Comments: Mercy’s recent Resurrect changes have helped in allowing enemies to have more counter play in dealing with her, but she was able to use Resurrect through Valkyrie enough to largely mitigate the impact of the previous changes. Additionally, we’re toning back the amount of mobility Valkyrie provides through Guardian Angel and reducing its duration to overall reduce the power of this ability.

No set date has been release yet for when these changes will be taken place – but maybe it’s time to try out that Mystery Heroes mode to get comfy with some other characters…