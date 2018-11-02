New ‘Overwatch’ Hero Ashe Revealed

If you’ve been waiting to see who’s going to be joining the world of Overwatch as its latest hero, good news, because you won’t have to wait any longer. The company announced the newest hero during today’s opening ceremony at BlizzCon.

It was revealed that Ashe will be joining the party as the 29th hero of the game. In case you’re wondering who she is, she’s a shotgun-toting lady that packs a punch, and she has a beef with her adversary McCree, as you can see from the debut trailer below:

Introducing Ashe—leader of the Deadlock Gang and rebellious gunslinger who’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. Learn more @ //t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/GoZXm0JbZt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 2, 2018

In the game, Ashe plows down enemies with well-timed shotgun blasts while using her versatility to get around the map in a hurry. Oh, and she’s totally got a rocket jump that can give her greater height when the situation calls for it. And for good measure, she’s able to call upon “Bob,” a large, cannon-packing robot that can plow through enemies. That looks to be a possible tie-in with her Ultimate ability. We’ve only caught a glimpse of what he can do, but the other heroes will definitely have their hands full when he begins his rampage.

More details about Ashe (and Bob) will be revealed later today during the Overwatch panel, including when we can expect her to make her debut within the game. But she looks very playable at this point, so don’t be surprised if it’s soon.

We don’t know if the character is playable at BlizzCon, but considering the rowdy Overwatch crowd that’s on hand, we wouldn’t be surprised if they can give her a try. We’ll keep an eye open for more details as they become available, so be sure to check back for the full details as they release.

What do you think of Ashe? Are you excited to give her a whirl? Let us know in the comments!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.