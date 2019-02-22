‘Overwatch’ New Hero Teaser Decoded, A New Healer With the “Devil’s Luck”

The team behind Overwatch dropped a special teaser yesterday hinting at a new hero reveal on the horizon and just like when any new cryptic message appears, Blizzard fans dive right in to make sense of it.

⚠️ Unauthorized Access Detected… > TALON FIREWALL… Bypassed

> Accessing file… [CLASSIFIED] Communications Record of Captain Cuerva, D. 📂 🔎 //t.co/BsA5OherBz pic.twitter.com/hqmknCo9HB — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 21, 2019

The team over at Don’t Feed the Gamers decided to do a little programming digging into the clip seen above and found that the lines of hexadecimal lined converted spell out Baptiste:

For those that love tracking down lore, Jean-Baptiste Augustin is an ex-Talon healer whose French name lines up perfectly with the new Parisian map that just dropped recently. Seems like Blizzard is going all in when it comes to the French motif and is looking to add yet another support character to their ever-growing roster.

Since the clip also references a D. Cuerva, a letter revealed by Blizzard gives us the context for who this “Baptiste” could be. According to the newest letter of correspondence, Cuerva mentioned “I know better than to underestimate Baptiste. I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent.”

The letter added, “Baptiste was built to survive, he has the Devil’s luck.”

He sounds a bit like Moira – less Mercy lovin’ and more full on Harmacist. If he’s anything like her, he’ll heal ya – but he’ll do it while kicking some major ass as well. Though, this is all purely speculation using the puzzle pieces that Blizzard has given us, though honestly the decoding was clever.

What do you think the new hero will have to bring to the table in Overwatch? After they are revealed, that makes two out of the six new heroes promised revealed begging the question of what other characters we’d like to see make the cut!

