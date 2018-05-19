Overwatch: First Look at New ‘Petra’ Map With New Video

It seems that almost every month we’re getting something major that’s new to the world of Blizzard‘s Overwatch. With the Anniversary event coming up here shortly, the new Deathmatch map has been talked about but never fully revealed – at least until now.

Blizzard has finally showed off what the new map will have to offer players, and if it definitely offers more than a few strategic advantages. Blizzard describes the new map as having, “majestic views, from high vistas to twisting passageways and deep caverns. Travel along deadly cliffs, but be careful to not fall off! A dilapidated bridge stretches across the map, and the ground underneath it can crumble away to reveal a lethal pit. Hopping on a green jump pad will boost you up to Petra’s higher levels and unlock new strategic possibilities for you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A group of archaeologists have begun an excavation and preservation project among the ruins of Petra, a new Deathmatch map that puts all heroes on their own, facing off against one another until one hero scores enough eliminations to win the match.”

It’s yet another map where it’s Pharah’s time to shine so mains of the rocket launching badass – get ready!

With over 50 new cosmetic items making their way into the store, as well as a brand new map called Petra, there’s going to be a lot of new content for Blizzard fans to enjoy. Deathmatch will also be prevalant once more, namely on Petra, with all of the new gaming goodness kicking off on May 22nd!

In addition to the new in-game loot and Deathmatch making its way into the spotlight once more, Blizzard has also announced that a new Competitive Mode is on the way, specifically for Deathmatch, that will focus heavily on leaderboards and skill tiers.

Just like every event before this point, there will also be themed loot boxes that players can earn organically through playing, or by purchasing, with special details below:

Players who log in for the Anniversary event will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, which will guarantee one Legendary item

Players who purchase the 50 Loot Box Bundle will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box

All previous seasonal event loot will be included in loot boxes for the duration of the event

The latest event will commence on May 22nd and last until June 12th for a very limited amount of time! Stay tuned while Blizzard continues to unveil new skins leading up to the full event’s launch next week!