Don’t Get Your Hopes Up for Overwatch Amiibo

Blizzard’s Overwatch is scheduled to debut on the Nintendo Switch later this month, and as with all video games that release on the latest Nintendo console, the question is: will there be amiibo? The little figures add a variety of goodies, depending on the game, and so folks are naturally curious whether Overwatch will feature amiibo support. So, should players expected to see a little Tracer amiibo in the future? The answer, unfortunately, is don’t count on it.

According to GameSpot, the company confirmed during a recent demo event that it has no plans for amiibo support in Overwatch. And if it doesn’t support amiibo, there’s no reason to release an Overwatch-specific amiibo. Granted, given that the capability will continue to exist within the hardware itself, so there’s no reason to totally count out the possibility, but it seems rather slim at this time.

The world needs heroes. The fight for the future arrives on Nintendo Switch October 15! pic.twitter.com/Bbf5xhaRs6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 4, 2019

Notably, Blizzard previously released Diablo III on Nintendo Switch with a Loot Goblin amiibo. The little monster opened a special portal in the game. With Overwatch being, well, Overwatch, it’s hard to say what amiibo support would even look like in the game. A special skin, maybe? Any tangible benefits are basically right out given the competitive multiplayer at its core would be swayed by such things.

That said, there’s still a chance that Overwatch‘s release on Nintendo Switch could lead to some other sort of collaboration. The game’s director, Jeff Kaplan, recently said that basically any hero is available to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team, should they want one.

Overwatch is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on October 15th. It is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.