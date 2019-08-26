Overwatch Possibly Teased For Nintendo Switch With Amazon Listing

Blizzard’s first FPS happens to be one of the most popular and recognized in recent memory. From an eclectic roster of characters with intriguing backstories to a wide range of maps and gameplay options, Overwatch has solidified itself among other first-person shooters. That said, the title is only available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with many players wondering if a Nintendo Switch port is in the future. Thanks to a recent product listing for an Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case, it’s looking more likely than ever that the port is happening.

As discovered by Wario64 on Twitter, the Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case looks as official as can be and the listing did appear on Amazon, leading many to believe that it is indeed real. Unfortunately, it would seem that the case was delisted nearly as quickly as it popped up, which likely means that it wasn’t quite time for it to be revealed.

Now, this may make several people believe that we will be seeing a Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch announced in the near future, which is entirely possible. On the other side of things, this could also just be Blizzard working with Nintendo to give Overwatch fans who happen to be Switch owners something to enjoy. Needless to say, we won’t know anything for sure until something official is announced, and there is no telling when that will happen.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In more recent news, new hero Sigma has arrived in-game to offer players an interesting gravity-defying experience. In addition to this, the new matchmaking mechanics known as Role Queue are currently in a beta phase for players to test out, and it seems that fans are enjoying it. You can read all about these things and more in our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that we will be seeing Overwatch arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the relatively near future? If not, do you think this is just a Overwatch-themed Switch case and nothing more? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!