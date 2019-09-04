Overwatch for Nintendo Switch Reportedly Confirmed

Overwatch is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, a poorly kept secret fueled by some rumors and retail listings. One of the most recently listings pointed to the game being released for Nintendo‘s console on October 18th, and it looks like that date is correct for some regions with a release in North America coming a few days before it. Kotaku is also backing up these release times by saying its own sources have confirmed the game is coming to the Switch with the release date above applying to Europe while those in North America will get the game on October 15th.

Kotaku shared a report Wednesday morning claiming the game would be out in October with a link back to a ResetEra post about the topic. The post on the forums shared a screenshot some leak enthusiasts may have seen recently that listed several games coming out throughout the next few months. After some of the leaks on the list came to fruition, it looked as though the Overwatch release was going to happen as well.

We’ve reached out to Blizzard for comment and will update the story accordingly if a response is received.

Rumors about the possibility of Overwatch coming to the Switch surfaced again when there was speculation about Nintendo holding another Nintendo Direct soon. Now that Nintendo has confirmed its Direct will indeed take place on Wednesday, it seems like a safe bet to think we’ll hear an official confirmation during that presentation. Nintendo said its Direct would focus on games releasing in 2019 which also lines up with the speculated release date for Overwatch on the Switch.

Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case (PowerA) listed on Amazon https://t.co/5pceXbSUrZ “Officially Licensed by Nintendo and blizzard entertainment” pic.twitter.com/yfK0YzmLuN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 26, 2019

Images of product listings and Nintendo Direct rumors aside, one of the more concrete bits of evidence that pointed to a Switch release for Blizzard’s game was a Switch accessory which briefly went up on Amazon. The tweet above shows several images of an Overwatch-themed Switch case which appeared on Amazon before promptly being removed. Assuming the Switch port is announced, Switch owners can expect to see more products like this soon.