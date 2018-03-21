Overwatch Patch Notes Include Brigitte’s Release, Sombra Nerfs

The latest Overwatch patch is now live on all platforms, the update that introduces Brigitte as the latest support and nerfs Sombra.
After Brigitte was revealed weeks ago, Overwatch players have been reading up on the new hero’s abilities and her background story. Brigitte is the daughter of Torbjörn, and while her father focuses more on crafting weaponized turrets, Brigitte constructs defenses for her teammates. The hero can heal allies with Repair Packs while also giving them armor with her ultimate, but she can also hold her own in a battle by swinging her Rocket Flail and knocking enemies back. Players who didn’t get to test the hero already on the PTR can check out a more detailed list of her abilities here.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The newest patch also nerfs Sombra, another change that was previewed first on the PTR. Her Hack ability should now be more consistently interruptible when line of sight is broken and will go on a two-second cooldown whenever Sombra takes damage.
A full list of changes included in the official Overwatch patch notes can be found below:
Patch Highlights
- New Hero: Brigitte (Support)
General Updates
- General
- Changed the name of Junkrat’s Scarecrow spray to Hayseed
- Updated Mercy’s Toast victory pose
Hero Updates
- Sombra
- Now goes on a 2-second cooldown when interrupted by damage
- Now more consistently interrupted when targets break line of sight
Bug Fixes
- Heroes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from traveling forward if he had been hit by an enemy Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from aiming Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when facing an enemy
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to jump over Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when on an incline
- Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to cancel if he could not get close to his target
- Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut cooldown countdown from displaying if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)
- Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch cooldown to delay counting down if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)
- Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from hitting enemies that were close to him
- Fixed a bug that prevented Junkrat’s RIP-Tire kills from being credited in the Kill Feed if the targets had a long death animation (e.g. D.Va’s Mech)
- Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Regeneration to occur instantly if she took damage while at full health
- Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s wings to separate from her body if her Zhuque skin was equipped during her Toast victory pose
- Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s Biotic Orb from receiving kill credit if it expired at the same time it killed an enemy
- Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s Fade visual effects to indicate the direction she was traveling in when she used the ability
- Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Charge from pinning enemies
- Fixed a bug that prevented the chunks from the pumpkin in Reinhardt’s Pumpkin Smash emote from appearing after he obliterated it with his Rocket Hammer
- Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to appear at the top of an opponent’s screen if he used it against an enemy Mercy when she used Valkyrie
- Fixed a bug that prevented Sombra from receiving environmental kill credit if she kills an enemy using Hack
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Sombra to be visible to enemies without displaying a “Detected” notification during Stealth
- Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to teleport players using Symmetra’s Teleporter if they used an ability that increased their movement speed when passing through it (e.g. Doomfist’s Rocket Punch)
- Maps
- Fixed a bug that caused some objects to block projectiles on Blizzard World (e.g. souvenir carts)
- UI
- Fixed a bug that prevented the “Restore Defaults” button from resetting all settings in the Social Options tab
- Fixed a bug that caused players to delete characters in the “Save Highlight” text box if they pressed down the delete input while their settings were below 60 FPS
- Fixed a bug that caused the user interface to indicate two control points on a single control point map when playing a custom game