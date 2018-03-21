Overwatch Patch Notes Include Brigitte’s Release, Sombra Nerfs

The latest Overwatch patch is now live on all platforms, the update that introduces Brigitte as the latest support and nerfs Sombra.

After Brigitte was revealed weeks ago, Overwatch players have been reading up on the new hero’s abilities and her background story. Brigitte is the daughter of Torbjörn, and while her father focuses more on crafting weaponized turrets, Brigitte constructs defenses for her teammates. The hero can heal allies with Repair Packs while also giving them armor with her ultimate, but she can also hold her own in a battle by swinging her Rocket Flail and knocking enemies back. Players who didn’t get to test the hero already on the PTR can check out a more detailed list of her abilities here.

The newest patch also nerfs Sombra, another change that was previewed first on the PTR. Her Hack ability should now be more consistently interruptible when line of sight is broken and will go on a two-second cooldown whenever Sombra takes damage.

A full list of changes included in the official Overwatch patch notes can be found below:

Patch Highlights

New Hero: Brigitte (Support)

General Updates

General Changed the name of Junkrat’s Scarecrow spray to Hayseed Updated Mercy’s Toast victory pose



Hero Updates

Sombra Now goes on a 2-second cooldown when interrupted by damage Now more consistently interrupted when targets break line of sight



Bug Fixes