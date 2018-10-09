‘Overwatch’ Has Found Its Perfect Tracer Cosplayer

This Overwatch cosplay will have you yelling “Tracer here!” in the most adorable London accent you can muster! It’s simplistic, but perfect in the way it’s detailed from the makeup, to the wig, and of course that signature bomber jacket!
View this post on Instagram
New Tracer shoot is here!! Cosplay costume by @miccostumes ☀♥ I’m going to make full Tracer cos, just wait 💥 More Overwatch shoots! Exclusive photos you can see on my Patreon page //www.patreon.com/shiroganesama (link is in bio) And don’t forget: only this month (Last 2 days) you can get full pack with my cosplay photos on my Patreon page for 150$ per month! There are a lot of different sexy photoshoots and beautiful photos ♥ Don’t mias your last chance! Photo by @pollypwnz Wig by @holish_cosplay #tracercosplay #tracer #lenaoxton #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #patreonmodel #cosplay #cosplayer #game
The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Shirogane_Sama’ and you can pretty much find her under that name on every social media out there. She’s a Russian cosplayer from Moscow and has a very impressive portfolio of gaming-inspired creations. She’s also no stranger to the anime side of fandom either!
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
My fav Overwatch girl ♥ Who is your favorite?? Cosplay costume by @miccostumes More photos will be available on my Patreon page //www.patreon.com/shiroganesama (link is in bio)☀ Photo by @pollypwnz Wig by @holish_cosplay #tracercosplay #tracer #lenaoxton #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #patreonmodel #cosplay #cosplayer #game
View this post on Instagram
🔜 Cosplay costume by @miccostumes ☀ Photo by @pollypwnz Wig by @holish_cosplay Exclusive Tracer photos you can see on my Patreon page //www.patreon.com/shiroganesama (link is in bio) ♥ #tracer #tracercosplay #lenaoxton #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #cosplay #game #cosplayer
There’s even a bonus shot of a much more relaxed looking tracer in an undergarment set:
View this post on Instagram
Woooow we took some photos my new Tracer latex underwear!🔥 Other so hot photos will be available on my Patreon page //www.patreon.com/shiroganesama (link is in bio) 💞 There are a lot of fetish outfits on my Patreon page this month. Latex, shibari… 😈 Photo by @pollypwnz ♥ #tracercosplay #tracer #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #lenaoxton #cosplay #cosplayer #game
Want even more cosplay, including this impressive Symmetra photo set from earlier this week? Check out our Cosplay Hub right here to see even more amazing creations from the gaming community!
Costume credit: MicCostumes, Wig credit: Holish_Cosplay, Photo Credit: PollyPwnz.