Overwatch’s Pink Mercy Skin Raises 10 Million Dollars So Far

Mercy is a healer in Overwatch who is known for her soft-spoken voice and her genial nature. Her charming and comfortable qualities make her an amazing support character, but also the perfect candidate for a new charity skin to support breast cancer research.

As seen in the video above, this much more playful looking Mercy is available for purchase right now until May 21. Players, including myself, flocked to spruce up their main a little bit in the name of charity, providing an overwhelming amount of support for a good cause! The team over at Blizzard is elated with the progress so far, but there’s still time to do more!

They recently took to the official Overwatch Twitter page to provide an update, reporting an impressive milestone reached as they fastly approach 10 million dollars raised:

“We still need you!” 🎀 Thanks to the generosity of everyone who’s purchased the Pink Mercy skin so far, we’re closing in on raising $10M USD to support @BCRFcure. Help us reach our objective before May 21! https://t.co/fj00Wmunum pic.twitter.com/JLiiu8jT7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2018

There is also limited edition merch also available, with 100% of the proceeds going towards breast cancer research. There’s an entirely new section added over on the Blizzard Gear Store for those interesting in reppin’ IRL as with the shirts above.

There is also a way to earn special in-game rewards such as player icons by simply watching a series of themed “Twitch Drops.” Sprays and icons are both available to earn, simply by watching! You just need to make sure that your Twitch account and Blizzard account is linked.

“Over the next 14 days, a cadre of content creators from across the globe will be streaming Overwatch under the pink-ribboned banner of breast cancer research. On designated days, each creator will host a dedicated charity stream on Twitch, and all donations (including Twitch Bits) received during that specific stream will be sent to BCRF.”

Check out the schedule below to see who is still participating and when their charity streams will be live:

May 18 (6:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/HALtv

(6:00am – 2:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/HALtv May 19 (11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/marvellous_li

(11:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/marvellous_li May 20 (12:00am – 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/rudeism

(12:00am – 4:00am PDT): https://twitch.tv/rudeism May 21 (8:00am – 4:00pm PDT): https://twitch.tv/emongg

The exclusive pink Mercy skin is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Give a little, get a little!