‘Overwatch’ PTR Update Changes Baptiste’s Ultimate

Baptiste has been hanging around the Public Test Realm for not that long, but he has already gone through a few changes. That said, a recent update to hit the Overwatch PTR has changed the newest hero’s ultimate ability once again before he makes it to the live game.

As pointed out on the Blizzard forums, the Overwatch team has “made visual and audio updates to abilities” when it comes to Baptiste. Unfortunately, they don’t specify what exactly they updated about his abilities, but it is fairly simple to see once you jump into the game.

It would appear that Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix has received another redesign. The original one was blue and looked similar to Reinhardt’s and Symmetra’s shields, which has prompted Blizzard to make the Matrix green, as can be seen below.

As for what else has been changed in the most recent Overwatch PTR update, here are the rest of the patch notes:

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where damage boost stat tracking was incorrect in some circumstances

Heroes

Ana

Fixed a bug in which Ana didn’t receive audio or visual cues when characters she boosted landed shots.

Ashe

Fixed a bug where Dynamite’s damage over time was not being damage boosted

Baptiste

Fixed a bug where his Amplification Matrix was boosting enemy damage

Fixed a bug where the healing done by the grenades from his Biotic Launcher was not boosted by the Amplification Matrix

Brigitte

Fixed a bug where her Barrier Shield would not regenerate after being destroyed

D.Va

Fixed a bug where D.Va’s mech would destroy itself sooner than intended

Mercy

Fixed a bug where Mercy was only gaining ultimate charge if she was boosting a hero while their projectile did damage, not when the hero shot the projectile

Fixed a bug in which Mercy didn’t receive audio or visual cues when characters she boosted landed shots.

Fixed a bug where Mercy gained more ultimate charge than intended while damage boosting an ally who was also being damage boosted by someone else

Moira

Fixed a bug where Moira’s healing Biotic Orb would not run out of resources

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. No word has been announced as to when we can expect Baptiste to arrive in the live game, but we imagine it will be in the very near future.

What do you think about the changing of Baptiste’s ultimate ability? Have you been enjoying the latest Overwatch hero, or have you not had the chance to dive into the PTR as of late? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

