Overwatch’s Upcoming Puppy Rumble Event Is Too Adorable

Blizzard has a new event coming for Overwatch called the Year of the Dog Puppy Rumble, a competition that apparently pits puppy against puppy.

Shared by the official PlayOverwatch Twitter account, the nearly 30-second video builds up the event similar to the hype the Overwatch League has been receiving. This video, however, replaces all the esports competitors with puppies, and it’s hard to say which one is preferred.

In Overwatch, every dog has its day. 2.19.18 pic.twitter.com/5oWvxuFB7r — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 17, 2018

The video doesn’t offer many details aside from Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. PT, the date and time that the Puppy Rumble will air, but there’s really not much else that needs to be known. There are puppies, there’s commentary, and each dog is dressed in hero-specific attire, and that’s all that’s really needed to be hooked.

More seriously though, it looks like it’ll be some sort of competition between the puppies that’s presented onstage with commentary. Obstacles courses, maybe a race are both things that might be part of the Puppy Rumble with the winning animals likely attributing the win to the hero that they represent. Whatever it is, the Puppy Rumble will be viewable two days from now through the Overwatch channel on Twitch. The Overwatch League Twitch channel actually has many more followers than the normal account, so it may be broadcast there as well.

This event is also just the latest part of the ongoing Year of the Dog celebrations that Overwatch and Blizzard have been taking part in. With special skins unveiled just for the occasion, players have several new cosmetics to choose from that fit the annual theme. A special update also went out not long ago that brought back the fan-favorite capture the flag game mode with some additional tweaks to create an even better experience after taking player feedback into consideration.

The Year of the Dog Puppy Rumble is scheduled to begin on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. PT, so make sure to check back with the official Overwatch channel around that time and look for more information about the event and what all it’ll entail soon.