‘Overwatch’ Dev Responds to Reinhardt’s Earthshatter Glitch

Just like any online game, Overwatch is prone to its fair share of bugs and glitches. For Reinhardt mains in recent weeks, there’s one bug in particular concerning his Ult, the Earthshatter, that’s proving to be much more than an hindrance than players are willing to deal with. Luckily, Blizzard is aware of the issue and actively working on a fix.

One YouTuber that goes by the name Klarry posted a video over in the Competitive Overwatch subreddit showing off the fail that occurred when the hero performed his Earthshatter move on a pinned opponent. When nothing happened – especially not the stun that is supposed to occur – the Ult attack lost practically all meaning.

Other Reinhardt mains quickly chimed in stating that they’ve witnessed this bug themselves during a match and many noted that this doesn’t seem to only effect one player or map, rather all of them indiscriminately.

As the post began to gain traction, Overwatch Lead Software Engineer William Warnecke issued a response saying that they have noted the bug and are actively working on a fix. Since a PTR update just went live today, we’re not really sure when this Reinhardt fix will go through but hopefully it will be ready to roll out when the latest patch moves off of PTR and goes into the base game.

As for the online shooter itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. As for what’s new, you can check out the full patch notes for the game’s Public Test Realm right here. There were a few changes to Brigitte, Reaper, and D.Va, as well as an overall change to all heroes in the game.

Regarding the recent change to damage reduction, Blizzard mentioned “Before this change armor reduced all incoming damage by up to 5, maxing at half of the normal amount. This change reduces the damage reduction to 3, while still capping at half. This change will be mostly noticeable on heroes that fire quickly or in a burst of shots (such as shotguns), and which do more than 6 damage per shot. For example, Soldier: 76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle will now do 16 damage per shot to armor, up from 14, an increase of 15%. Armor was a bit too strong overall, especially when being healed quickly and often. This change will help more heroes fight against higher armored enemies.”

