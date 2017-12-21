Overwatch is on Sale Everywhere for the Holidays

Heroes never die, so if you traded off your first copy of Overwatch or have simply never tried it out before, now is the perfect time to jump in. A sudden holiday sales rush has put the game on sale in several different places, for different discounted rates depending on the platform you’re looking to play on.

Over on Amazon, the Game of the Year edition is going for $29.99 digitally – half off of the game’s standard retail price. It’s $41.99 for a hard copy, but either one is a pretty sweet price drop.

The Playstation store has listed a special Game of the Year bundle that is currently going for $35.99. Microsoft has it available for Xbox One for the same price. On Battle.net itself, Overwatch Standard Edition and GOTY Edition are both available at deep discounts on PC. Game of the Year goes for $29.99, while the standard edition is only $19.99.

For anyone wondering, the Overwatch Game of the Year Edition bundle includes:

• The full game.

• 10 Bonus Loot Boxes with cosmetic goodies for your Overwatch heroes.

• Origin Skins for 5 Overwatch heroes.

• A Baby Winston Pet for adventures in World of WarCraft.

• The Tracer Hero for battling it out in Heroes of the Storm.

• “And more!”

Overwatch first released on May 24, 2016, and according to Blizzard, the game has become the eighth billion dollar-earning franchise at the company.

The multi-player shooter is popular not only for its dynamic game play, but its expanding storyline. Blizzard has released plenty of shorts to explain the story (with countless more to come), giving interesting back stories to almost every character in the roster. One of the most recent entries to the story came in comic format to celebrate the winter season with a fan favorite character, Mei.

Overwach is available now for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.