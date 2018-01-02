Overwatch Season 8 Changes, A Much More Rewarding Experience

Season 8 for competitive play in Overwatch is already here and Blizzard has outlined the new changes that makes it a more rewarding experience for players doing their main heroes proud. The new additives to the overall mode make it a more rewarding experience for those that choose to brave the salt and participate.

Players who have reached level 25 will be able to participate, much like with previous seasons. Competitive Mode offers a more strategic way to play for those looking to show off their skills and prove why their hero is the best. The new season has officially started, so players can now work on getting their 10 placement matches in and then work their way to the top.

So what’s new? According to Blizzard, there are a few adjustments made that have been quite popular in the forums. Here’s what the team behind the online game had to say about what comp players can look forward to:

Over the last few months, we’ve been listening to your feedback and working behind the scenes to make this season of Competitive Play better than ever. So, before you dive into your placement matches, let’s talk about what’s new for Season 8.

SKILL RATING ADJUSTMENT UPDATES

The maximum Skill Rating difference between the highest and the lowest skill rated player on the same team has been reduced. The ranges have been changed to the following: 1000 SR for Bronze through Diamond 500 SR for Master 250 SR for Grandmaster

This change should help players at both the lower and higher limits of Skill Rating get placed with allies and against opponents of a similar skill level, which in turn should lead to more satisfying games overall.

PERSONAL PERFORMANCE ADJUSTMENT UPDATES

Personal performance Skill Rating adjustments for Diamond-tier players and above have been removed. Previously, Skill Rating gained or lost in these tiers was calculated in part by how well you performed during a match. We hope this will help players focus more on winning matches rather than on their individual performance. To learn more about this change, click here.

Season 8 is live for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so power up your favorite gaming machine and join the fight. We’ll see you on the battlefield!