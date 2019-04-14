Every ‘Overwatch’ Storm Rising Event Skin Revealed So Far

Overwatch has a new event that is just around the corner, which means there are a handful of new goodies that will be available for players. These special items will include player icons, sprays, emotes, and glorious skins for our favorite heroes. That said, Blizzard Entertainment has been kind enough to begin rolling out previews of the skins that will be added to the popular game during the Storm Rising event, which is set to begin in just a couple of days. It’s unknown if there will be more skins arriving, but for the time being, we’ve got a glimpse at part of the team in their new threads.

So far, there have been six new skins revealed that will be up for grabs during the upcoming Storm Rising event. They will be for Junkrat, Moira, McCree, Soldier 76, Hammond/ Wrecking Ball, and newcomer Baptiste. You can get a good look at each of them in the tweets seen below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a perfect day for some mayhem. Chase the truth April 16: https://t.co/HZA20qwoZJ pic.twitter.com/RfE4nPqYuS — Xbox (@Xbox) April 11, 2019

Roll with style 🕶️ Behold Hammond’s High Roller Wrecking Ball skin, coming to Overwatch April 16: https://t.co/mRHFStuyub pic.twitter.com/WHPp1DC2pO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 12, 2019

You can’t run from the past. Terminate your enemies as TALON BAPTISTE (Legendary)! Chase the truth: April 16 pic.twitter.com/139OzDnzJs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 10, 2019

Science will reveal the truth. Find your element as SCIENTIST MOIRA (Legendary)! Chase the truth: April 16 🔎 https://t.co/du08PhhIPT pic.twitter.com/0nqKDND91t — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 11, 2019

Saddle up with the infamous outlaw gang. 🌵 Go on the run as DEADLOCK MCCREE (Legendary)! Chase the truth: April 16 🔎 https://t.co/du08Phzket pic.twitter.com/ptY7pcF45f — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 12, 2019

Save the medals, I’ve had my fill. 🎖️ Commemorate your glory as FORMAL: 76 (Legendary)! Chase the truth: April 16 🔎 https://t.co/du08PhhIPT pic.twitter.com/dUb32FWAk9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 13, 2019

With a couple days remaining before the Storm Rising event begins, there’s a good chance that the Overwatch team has a few more tricks up their sleeves. However, according to Blizzard’s website, it looks like there are three more skins to be revealed that will be available during the next Archives Event.

Overwatch is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The upcoming Archives Event Storm Rising will begin on April 16th and last until May 6th. After the event has concluded, the skins will likely be gone forever, or until Blizzard decides to bring them back.

What do you think about all of this? Which one or ones do you believe you’ll be trying to obtain? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!