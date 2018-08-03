Overwatch Summer Games Returning Next Week

For those of you that were wondering when the Summer Games would be making a return to Overwatch — or if they were returning at all for this year — we’ve got some good news.

Tonight on the official Overwatch Twitter account, Blizzard confirmed that we’re getting another round of the games starting next week on August 9. More loot boxes, a new map, and, most importantly, fun with friends. (Well, to some — loot boxes may be important to a certain few.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ll get a kick out of this!” the team notes in its tweet, “Team up with your friends for Summer Games on August 9.” You can see the full motion graphic for the Summer Games return below.

You’ll get a kick out of this! ⚽ Team up with your friends for Summer Games on August 9. pic.twitter.com/VSyxMDTrc3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 3, 2018

From the looks of the decor, it appears that a new map will be introduced based around Lucioball, taking place in Busan, South Korea. This comes from a tease tweet that you can see below, which points out the new locale.

루시우볼이 올해는 부산 스타디움으로 찾아옵니다!@Blizzard_ANZ 작년에 꽤나 잘되었나 보던데, 우리한테는 안 될걸? pic.twitter.com/MCjl93nsFG — 오버워치 (@OverwatchKR) August 2, 2018

There’s no word yet if Copa Lucioball would be making a return or not, offering a handful of special sprays to people that work hard to win them. But at the very least, we should have some skins that will be available for certain characters (if not all), along with other potential rewards for those that are ready to put their Lucioball skills to the test.

Whether these skins will be enough to beat out the awesome Grillmaster 76 duds that we got last year has yet to be seen, but Blizzard gets pretty imaginative when it comes to unique summer wear. We’ll see what teases come our way over the next few days before the Games officially begin.

In the meantime, you may want to work on your skills. These items aren’t going to add themselves to your growing library of Overwatch gear. But you probably knew that already with the previous events. Let the competition begin!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.