‘Overwatch’ Teaser Might Be Hinting at a New Archives Event

A new glimpse into Overwatch’s lore that’s been shared by Blizzard looks like it’s hinting at some new content and perhaps another event. Within a fictional news article that’s set in the Overwatch universe, the Don Rumbotico rum business is discussed. The newspaper comes from Havana, Cuba, and judging from the contents of the article and the timing of the teaser, it might just be setting Blizzard up to release a new map as well as a new Archives Event.

The article about Rumbotico’s rum business talks about the humble beginnings of the company and how it eventually turned into an empire that had little to do with its small-time roots. An “anonymous financial group” expressed interest in the Rumbotico rum business, and the Diaz family responsible for the rum that was a favorite in Cuba was eventually forced to sell the company following missing shipments and suspected arson. Soon owned by the anonymous investors, the rum and the company itself changed and weren’t at all what they used to be.

According to the article, the issues the Diaz family faced weren’t exclusive to them and have happened to other local businesses. The Havana Sea Fort experienced similar changes and is now ominously guarded by security details and helicopters, the article said.

“Don Rumbotico isn’t the only beloved local icon to suffer unwelcome changes,” part of the article reads. “The Havana Sea Fort, a historical landmark, has been protected by the Cuban government for centuries. But two years ago, it was bought by the same group who purchased Don Rumbotico and became private property. Like the rum distillery, the sea fort, too, is almost unrecognizable. Now, security guards patrol its grounds and unfamiliar helicopters traffic through its airspace, while its doors remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.”

A separate article beneath the first talks about the community’s efforts to brace for an incoming hurricane, and though it’s shorter than the peek into Rumbotico’s history, it’s likely just as important.

What this all means for Overwatch players is still unclear, but a new map and an Archives Event are likely contenders for what the new content might be. Lore-based Archives Events from the past two years both began in April, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Blizzard formally announce 2019’s event in the coming days.

