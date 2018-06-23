Overwatch Could Be Teasing a New Hero

Blizzard shared a new Overwatch teaser that looks like it might be hinting at the game’s next hero.

With a teaser titled “Posters,” the official Overwatch Twitter account tweeted out the short video below that shows a brick wall covered in various posters. From those that reference the Horizon Lunar Colony poster to a large one that features a Lucio in a concert advertisement, the teaser could be hinting at a hero, a map, both, or perhaps something else entirely. Despite the video being only a few seconds long with a static shot that doesn’t pan to show more of the wall, the teaser gave Overwatch players plenty to look at as everyone attempts to figure out what the teaser means.

This would mean that Blizzard is getting ready to add Overwatch’s 28th hero, if that is indeed what the teaser is hinting at. From a “No Bots” message sprayed across the Lunar Colony image to the “Junkyard” poster on the right, there are a couple of stand-out ideas regarding who the new hero might be. Hammond is one of the first names that comes to mind, an Overwatch lore character deeply connected with the story behind the Lunar Colony. The “Building our future in space” message is one of the clearer parts on the mural that draws your attention, but Overwatch has been crafty with teasers in the past, so the teaser could be showing players something different that people aren’t even picking up on.

Whatever it is that’s in the works, the Overwatch Twitter account is having fun with those trying to figure out what’s being teased. Overwatch fans responded to the tweet and asked for info while the Overwatch account teased them even more, all while others broke down their guesses for what the teaser might mean.

Oh. but we did. — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 21, 2018

Please don’t die. — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 21, 2018

ok ok ok. Hammond next hero,. New UK map. Hammond is the first “pet class” hero with his sidekick doggo!!!!!! — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) June 21, 2018

It’s unclear right now exactly what Blizzard is teasing, let alone who, where, or what it might be, but with this first teaser coming just recently, you can expect more to come as the full reveal of whatever it is hopefully comes soon, perhaps after more teasers like these.