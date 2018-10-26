‘Overwatch’s’ Torbjorn Gets An Adorable New Collectible Figure

“Build ’em up, break ’em down!” You can almost hear his voice now as Good Smile Company debuts their tiny little Torbjörn figure from Blizzard’s hit FPS series Overwatch. This little guy might not be able to Molten Core IRL, but he will Molten Core your heart … in a good why, not the fire-y death way.

According to the collectible company, the ‘not a dwarf’ figure “is fully articulated and features a double-jointed neck joint, allowing for a wide variety of posing options! His Rivet Gun, Forge Hammer and an Armor Pack are all included allowing you to easily display him fighting with or against other heroes.”

They added, “His signature turret is included together with interchangeable parts to recreate the powered up Molten Core version! Torbjörn can also be converted into his Molten Core appearance by lowering his articulated mask and attaching the included flame parts! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with the previously announced heroes in the Overwatch Nendoroid series!”

Fans of Overwatch will instantly recognize his hammer, but the swapped out parts can also make him go to his Ult status in a blink of an eye. The pint-sized character is downright adorable and the perfect addition to any Blizzard collection.

This adorable little fella is now available to pre-order here and is estimated to release sometime March 2019.

Given the major changes made to the hero recently, it’s a solid time to show this character some major love! The full rework for him was extensive, with Blizzard mentioning that he had it a long time coming.

According to the studio, “Torbjörn was initially designed to be a specialized hero, intended to be a strong defensive option due to his armor-generating capabilities and ability to control areas with his turret. However, the scrap collecting and Armor Pack mechanics have proven to cause problematic gameplay issues through their feast or famine nature. In order to make the hero more flexible in a wide variety of situations, we’ve removed the scrap system, made the turret much easier to deploy, replaced the Armor Pack ability with Overload—a powerful self-buff—and transformed Molten Core into a powerful new area denial ultimate ability.”

While you wait for his adorable figure to arrive, you can at least try out his rework for yourself because Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.