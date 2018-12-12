‘Overwatch’ Update Buffs Bastion, Nerfs Brigitte

Now that the Winter Wonderland event is now live in Overwatch, it’s time for the team over at Blizzard to roll out another patch. Earlier last month, the game’s Public Test Realm tested out a few nerfs and buffs and now those changes are available for all.

Bastion is one of those heroes that many would agree needs no additional buffing. He’s an incredibly defensive character, making him a tough one to get past if the player knows where to set up and when to move when necessary. Still, despite him being known for being a little overpowered, the team over at Blizzard decided he needed a little additional “ommfph.” That “ommfph” comes in the way of a shiney new buff:

“Bastion could use a little bit of an offensive boost to balance out how vulnerable. Configuration: Recon’s bulky size and Sentry’s stationary nature make it,” said the developers in their most recent update. “As a reward for surviving in spite of these weaknesses, we gave Bastion a lower spread in Sentry mode to make it more effective at farther ranges than it was previously.”

Configuration: Recon Ammo increased from 25 to 35

Configuration: Sentry Weapon spread decreased by up to 33% while firing



While Bastion saw a few key balance changes, Brigitte just received a pretty hefty nerf herself. Though, it’s not all bad – her healing received quite a buff, so that’s good!

According to Blizzard, “Brigitte’s Shield Bash is a strong ability that often feels difficult to counter. This change will offer new options for counter play, enabling shield tanks to better protect themselves and their teammates. Reducing its damage reduces her total stun combo damage potential while still allowing Whip Shot and her basic melee attacks to retain their full strength. Brigitte is a tank/healer hybrid, and lately we’ve been reducing her effectiveness by lowering the power of her non-healing functionality. We want to make sure she is still a viable pick, so we’re increasing the uptime of her Inspire passive ability to help improve her overall healing output.”

Shield Bash No longer can travel or stun targets through barriers Damage reduced from 50 to 5

Inspire Cooldown reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second Duration increased from 5 seconds to 6 seconds Total healing increased from 80 to 100



The latest update is now live! For the full patch notes, check out what the studio had to say here!

Thoughts on the latest changes? Which heroes do you think they should target next?