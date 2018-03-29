Overwatch Uprising Event Returns Next Month

It is no secret that Blizzard has taken care of their players since the popular shooter Overwatch launched in 2016. With a steady influx of new characters, new maps, and events that appeal to their wide player base all around the world, it is no wonder that the FPS has acquired the recognition of a solid title. With fresh content filtering it at a steady stream, fans of this title are constantly on the lookout for what is coming next. In that hunt, a Twitter post by the official Twitter account hints at the return of their infamous Uprising event.

Initiating archive declassification…

Mission files unlock: April 10. RETWEET to confirm. pic.twitter.com/cTevQ8M5CE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 29, 2018

The video in question, which can be seen above, is a short teaser that clues in players for what is to come in the upcoming event. The event itself will begin April 10th, which will take place within the map King’s Row (shocker, right?). Just like last year, the latest content update will bring with it over 100 new cosmetic items that players can purchase through loot boxes. Everything offered can be earned organically, so don’t panic! It also gives those that missed out on the previous event a chance to earn those skins that they have previously missed out on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the latest event since the Chinese Lunar Year festivities went down in February with the ever popular Capture the Flag mode and unique gear to earn. We’re not sure if it will be the exact same skins this year as there were in the first Uprising event, but in true Blizzard fashion – that info will “unlock” on April 10th.

The skins for the Uprising event last year were pretty sweet, I was definitely partial to the Mercy loot. That being said, it was pretty basic given that it was before the events of present-day Overwatch. I’d love to see a spin on the original skins though if they are keeping true to lore, that might not be likely. We’ll just have to see when the “declassified” info comes available in the second week of April!

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!