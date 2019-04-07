‘Overwatch’ Players Throw Hilarious Mid-Match Dance Party in Viral Video

Overwatch players are patiently awaiting more details regarding a recent tease that hints at an upcoming Archives event. The teaser featured a fictional news article about the Don Rumbotico rum business in none other than Havana, Cuba. That said, those that are taking to the popular Blizzard Entertainment first-person shooter are kicking around in matches and having some fun. At least one of those matches, however, resulted in both sides of the payload coming together to get down to some funky, healing beats, as players gathered around Lucio to shake a leg.

The video, which has since gone viral, was posted earlier today and shows the Overwatch players having a ball. After the Winston escorting the payload jumps through the window above the castle door on the Eichenwalde map, the player notices something a bit peculiar. Instead of being bombarded by enemy fire, they are met with a dancing Winston and Lucio from the opposing team.

Instead of taking advantage of the situation and eliminating the enemies, the player joins in on the shenanigans. One thing leads to another and before you know it, both teams have converged on the dance party with one singular mission: get down.

As can be seen in the hilarious video, the players are having a great time. According to the Reddit user who posted the clip, “YELLOWYAMANAKA,” the dance party lasted until overtime. Those replying to the video were reminded of the wholesome double dutch clip from a couple of years ago, which can be found right here.

With toxicity running rampant across Overwatch and other online games, it’s always nice to see people having a good time together, despite being enemies on the battlefield. One can only hope we see more dance parties coming to light after this.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Have you come across any mid-match raves being thrown by the enemy team? If so, did you dance it up with everyone else? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

