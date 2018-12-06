‘Overwatch’ Winter Event Reveals New Arctic Fox Lucio Skin

Get ready to drop those beats because Lucio is the latest Overwatch hero to get a new festive skin for the Winter Wonderland event coming soon! Though he’s had some interesting looks in the past, it looks like Blizzard is wanting to stick to the animalistic theme. First, with Zarya’s Siberian Bear skin and now Lucio as the Arctic Fox!

As a Lucio main (though Zenyatta still has a place in my heart), I’m just happy to see something new for him. It’s a hit or miss for his skins sometimes but this one looks fun. Plus, it’s Lucio. With those feel good vibes, nothing can go wrong!

The Winter Wonderland event returns once more on December 11 and will last until January 2nd. Though we don’t have specifics on what will be new this time around, we can expect a ton of new festive skins – as well as the return of last year’s for anyone that missed them. We might even see the return of Mei’s Yeti Hunt in addition to a brand new limited time event as well!

