‘Overwatch’ Winter Wonderland Event Returning Next Week

Since it’s Christmas time and all, you’re probably concerned about a few things, like getting the right Xmas presents for everyone or making sure your house is decorated. But Overwatch fans have something of a bit more importance — when the heck does the next Winter Wonderland event begin? Well, now we know.

Blizzard announced that it will kick off the wintery event starting next week, on December 11, and running through January 2. In the video, which you can see in the tweet below, you get a glimpse of one of the snow-covered locales you’ll be able to run through with your friends.

Snow off your holiday spirit! ☃️ Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns December 11. pic.twitter.com/ZDkz80h8Ts — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 4, 2018

While we don’t have details on what we can expect this year, a handful of new skins are expected for each of the characters — and we’re kinda eager to see what comes around for the newer Heroes that have been introduced to the game.

More than likely, we’ll also see some special events introduced. Last year brought us a fun boss fight with Brawl in Mei’s Yeti Hunt, and also brought along a Snowball Offensive Brawl. We could see those events return, but there’s also a pretty good chance that something new could come along as well.

We’ll probably get a tease of what’s to come over the next few days, including a peek at skins and possible events. But whatever’s going to happen, Overwatch fans won’t want to miss it, if only because they can add even more awesome stuff to their arsenal. And, hey, maybe we can get something bonus-wise for Christmas, too.

We’ll see what happens in the days ahead, but definitely make a date for some Christmas Overwatch shenanigans. It sure beats running around caroling, right? (Well, to some — maybe you can do some sing-alongs while you dominate zones and win matches.)

Hopefully this will lead up to some more big content coming in 2019, as Blizzard continues to support the game and its millions of players. Can’t wait to see what’s next.

Overwatch is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.