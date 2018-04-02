Old-School Platforming Adventure Owlboy Coming To PlayStation 4, Xbox One Next Week

In case you haven’t discovered D-Pad Studio’s amazing Owlboy yet, boy, are you missing something. It’s a fun retro-style adventure where you can team up with various allies as you attempt to stop sky pirates from overtaking your city.

We’ve reviewed the Nintendo Switch version a bit ago, but in case you’re wondering when the game is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, don’t worry – it’s not far off.

The developer confirmed today that the game will launch on those systems starting on April 10, and though a price point wasn’t given yet, the game is expected to sell for $24.99, about the same price that it’s at on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a rundown of the features within the game, in case you’re unfamiliar with what Owlboy has to offer:

“Owlboy is a story-driven platform adventure game, where you can fly and explore a brand new world in the clouds! Pick up your friends, and bring them with you as you explore the open skies. Overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era.

Being a mute, Otus struggles living up to the expectations of owl-hood. Things spiral from bad to worse with the sudden appearance of sky pirates.

What follows is a journey through monster infested ruins, with unexpected encounters, well kept secrets, and burdens no one should have to bear.

Key Features

A love letter to pixel art for a new audience, Owlboy is a story-driven action adventure, with a unique mix of flight and platforming.

Carry anything. Recruit Otus’s friends as gunners to fight for you, each with unique abilities and stories.

Large dungeons with big and challenging boss battles.”

In addition, D-Pad Studio also confirmed that a physical version of Owlboy will be available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch starting on May 29. No word on Xbox One, but at least you have the digital version if you need it for that system.

This is a truly remarkable platforming adventure, filled with hours of great old-school gameplay and lots of challenges, including a slew of boss encounters that will test every last skill you’ve got. So don’t miss out when it arrives later this week, or on physical format next month!