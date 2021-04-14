Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Announced for Nintendo Switch and PC

As part of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase event, developer Night School Studio and publisher MWM Interactive revealed Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, a sequel to the award-winning 2016 video game Oxenfree from the same developer. The sequel, which is set five years after the events of the first title, includes an all-new cast of characters and will release this fall for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

"OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is a player-driven narrative game that follows the story of Riley, an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing disturbances in electronic equipment throughout the town and stumbles upon ghostly happenings," the official description reads in part.

"Words cannot begin to express how happy I am to finally talk about OXENFREE II: Lost Signals," said Sean Krankel, Night School Studio co-founder and studio director, as part of the official announcement. "OXENFREE is such a special game to us, and it has been an incredible experience to revisit this world. We’re eager to welcome our players back while inviting newcomers to embark on an adventure with an entirely new cast of characters that retains the weird, heartfelt, and personalized experience of the original."

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release this fall on Nintendo Switch and PC. No further platforms have been announced as of this moment.

