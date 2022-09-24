Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Gets Delayed

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has gotten a pretty big delay, much to the disappointment of some fans. Oxenfree is one of the most beloved indies out there thanks to its unique style, well-written story and characters, and beautiful atmosphere. The game was a hit when it released in 2016, allowing the developer to go on to work on other well-received indies such as Afterparty. It was confirmed in 2021 that developer Night School Studios would be making a sequel to Oxenfree, something very few people actually expected, and that it would be coming in 2022. However, it has taken a bit of a detour.

Night School Studios has confirmed on Twitter that it will not be releasing Oxenfree II: Lost Signals in 2022 as the game has been delayed to 2023. The team explained that it wants to make the game as good as it can be and also offer as much localization support as possible. No firm date or specific release window was offered for the sequel, but it is coming sometime in 2023.

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be, Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet," reads a statement. "To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving out release window to 2023. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!"

Night School Studios was acquired by Netflix last year as part of the streamer's gaming ambitions. The service announced that the first Oxenfree is available to download at no extra cost to its subscribers starting today. It's still unclear what the release strategy for the sequel is, but it is expected to come to various platforms and not just Netflix's mobile gaming section.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is slated to release in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.