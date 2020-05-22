Pac-Man Fans Celebrate the Game's 40th Anniversary
On May 22nd, 1980, Namco released Pac-Man in Japanese arcades. While the game performed well in its country of origin (where it was initially known as Puck-Man), it became a massive success in America. Pac-Man instantly became one of the first major mascots of the video game industry, starring in cartoons, spin-off games, and a plethora of merchandise. In honor of the game's anniversary, a number of fans have taken to social media to share their favorite memories of the original game, its more recent spin-offs, and just the character in general. Pac-Man might be old by video game standards, but the game continues to find new audiences after all these years.
Hey pals, reply here with your favorite PAC-MAN memory! My 40th birthday will be here before we know it, so let's get the party started! #PacMan40th pic.twitter.com/ZKTRDueSiH— PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) May 21, 2020
What's your favorite Pac-Man memory? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man!
Some have been playing since the very beginning!
This was a game-changer. I quickly forgot about Space Invaders once Pac-Man came out— NoneOfTheAbove (@SoulSoldSeprtly) May 21, 2020
Pac-Man remains a staple at most arcades.
Is there a greater Pac-Man memory other than experiencing it in the arcades for the first time? I still get excited every time I see a Pac-Man cabinet out in public. And then Fever kicks in...— Shaggy (@ShaggyMN1975) May 21, 2020
For many, it was their first gaming experience.
Well where to start!? The first video game I ever played was Pac-Man and I played Pac-Man World 2 for basically my entire childhood!— NULL_64_YT (@64Null) May 21, 2020
Others were introduced through later games.
Literally am a big fan of Pac-Man ever since my mom introduced me to it when I was a kid. My favorite memory was playing this collection on my birthday and having a blast with my siblings! Here's hoping for a Power Pack HD remaster or re-release #pacman40th pic.twitter.com/eKhvNwCCyh— Tobey-J Joseph (@calzonesrgreat) May 21, 2020
The Pac-Man World series seems to have a lot of fans!
Happy Birthday Pac-Man, Thank you for being in my life since age 5.— Kokoro (@KokoroChan0w0) May 21, 2020
Namco Museum and Pac-Man World 2 was major part of my childhood and thank you for being a huge impact in my life.
Pac-Man definitely earned that spot in Smash.
My favorite memory of pac-man has to be the time when he join the battle in smash bros 4, and still battling in smash bros ultimate. It’s great to see him battling other famous video game characters. pic.twitter.com/IkvtJBvTif— Patrick Cutrer (@PatrickCutrer) May 21, 2020
The character has helped gamers of different generations bond together.
To this day I still play Pac-Man games, and even my mom loves to play the original on Nintendo Switch with me in Namco Museum. The series is very important to my roots as a gamer and it's always been a great bonding experience with my mom. ❤— SegaSean // RAYMAN 4 SMASH 🙏 (@Sega_Sean) May 21, 2020
Make it happen, Bandai Namco!
It's Pac-Man 40th anniversary. We need a Pac-Man World HD remake.— DB_Stand- Homebound (@DB_Stand) May 21, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.