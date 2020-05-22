Pac-Man Fans Celebrate the Game's 40th Anniversary

On May 22nd, 1980, Namco released Pac-Man in Japanese arcades. While the game performed well in its country of origin (where it was initially known as Puck-Man), it became a massive success in America. Pac-Man instantly became one of the first major mascots of the video game industry, starring in cartoons, spin-off games, and a plethora of merchandise. In honor of the game's anniversary, a number of fans have taken to social media to share their favorite memories of the original game, its more recent spin-offs, and just the character in general. Pac-Man might be old by video game standards, but the game continues to find new audiences after all these years.

Hey pals, reply here with your favorite PAC-MAN memory! My 40th birthday will be here before we know it, so let's get the party started! #PacMan40th pic.twitter.com/ZKTRDueSiH — PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) May 21, 2020

What's your favorite Pac-Man memory? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man!