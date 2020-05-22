Pac-Man Fans Celebrate the Game's 40th Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

On May 22nd, 1980, Namco released Pac-Man in Japanese arcades. While the game performed well in its country of origin (where it was initially known as Puck-Man), it became a massive success in America. Pac-Man instantly became one of the first major mascots of the video game industry, starring in cartoons, spin-off games, and a plethora of merchandise. In honor of the game's anniversary, a number of fans have taken to social media to share their favorite memories of the original game, its more recent spin-offs, and just the character in general. Pac-Man might be old by video game standards, but the game continues to find new audiences after all these years.

What's your favorite Pac-Man memory? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man!

Some have been playing since the very beginning!

Pac-Man remains a staple at most arcades.

For many, it was their first gaming experience.

Others were introduced through later games.

The Pac-Man World series seems to have a lot of fans!

Pac-Man definitely earned that spot in Smash.

The character has helped gamers of different generations bond together.

Make it happen, Bandai Namco!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of