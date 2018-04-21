It Appears Paladins is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

As the title says, it appears a Nintendo Switch version of Paladins is a real thing, and probably coming sometime soon.

Despite lack of official confirmation, there is an increasingly growing body of evidence that provides more than enough proof.

The new evidence of the free-to-play hero-shooter coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console comes via a datamining job of the game’s latest test server.

During said datamining, an “Oasis” codename was discovered. I know what you’re thinking, so what? Well, by itself Oasis doesn’t mean much. But that’s because Oasis is a codename. Let me explain. While Nintendo is using the codename of “Oasis” for the English files, other languages simply don’t even bother with a codename, and just say “Nintendo account.”

But there’s more. Website “Paladins Poland,” claims to have gained access to a skin for the character of Androxus via connecting Paladins with a Nintendo account.

Both of these things come off the back of engine config files suggesting a Switch release back in November, which was then followed up by developer Hi-Rez Studios revealing earlier this year that it may be cooking something up for the Nintendo system.

I rest my case. While it appears a Nintendo Switch version of Paladins is a slam dunk, it isn’t official, and thus it’s best to probably keep just a lil’ grain of salt in your pocket for now.

Paladins, which is currently in open beta, is available for PlayStation 4,Xbox One, PC, and Mac.

In other recent and related news, Hi-Rez Studios announced last month that it is visually overhauling the game, making skins and UI look better by removing the game’s parts and pieces system. You can read more about the changes here.

For more information on Paladins, be sure to check out the its official website. Or if you’re short on time, a brief, official elevator pitch of the game via Hi-Rez Studios can be found below:

“Enter a fantasy world of ancient technology in Paladins, a team-based shooter with strategy elements and deep character customization. Through a unique collectible card system, players can amplify and augment a character’s core set of abilities to play exactly how they want to play.”