Palworld PS5 Announcement Seemingly Happening Soon

Palworld has been one of the biggest surprise stories of 2024, selling millions of copies on PC, and finding a massive audience on Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation 5 users have spent the last nine months or so wondering when the game would come to their platform of choice, and it seems an announcement is coming soon. As noticed by Gematsu, a listing of games that will be featured at Tokyo Game Show has been shared by the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA). One of the games on that list is a PS5 version of Palworld, which seems to indicate an announcement will be made at the show.

As with any rumor or leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, Palworld developer Pocketpair has given plenty of indications that a PS5 version of the game could be in development. Back in March, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe told Bloomberg that there had been discussions with companies to bring Palworld to their platforms, though Mizobe did not specifically mention any by name. A few months later, Pocketpair's community manager seemed to hint at an impending PlayStation announcement.

It's also worth noting that Palworld Entertainment was announced back in July. A joint venture between Pocketpair, Sony Music Entertainment, and Aniplex, Palworld Entertainment is basically the game's equivalent to The Pokemon Company, "developing the reach of the intellectual property" and "expanding commercial business endeavors." PlayStation had previously shown an interest in getting Palworld on its platform, and with Sony now directly invested in Palworld's success, a version for PS5 seems like even more of a certainty.

None of this is confirmation that we'll get a Palworld announcement for PS5 at Tokyo Game Show, but it wouldn't be too surprising given everything that's happened over the last few months. Pocketpair is clearly looking to grow the game's audience, and putting it on Sony's platform would go a long way towards doing just that. Tokyo Game Show is set to begin on Thursday, September 26th, so there are just a couple weeks left until we find out for sure!

