Palworld Developers Tease PlayStation Release

When it launched earlier this year, Palworld became an instant success. The survival game from developer Pocketpair might still be in early access but it's become one of the biggest success stories in recent memory, surpassing 15 million copies sold with relative ease. At Summer Game Fest the developers announced the upcoming Sakurajima update, which brings tons of new content to Palworld on June 27th. Now, it looks like Palworld might soon launch on a new console, opening the game up to many more players. A new tweet from Poketpair's community manager seems to hint at an impending PlayStation release for Palworld.

We've known since January that PlayStation wants to bring Palworld to its consoles, though Pocketpair has been a little cagey on whether it would happen. That said, the team would be leaving a significant amount of money on the table if it didn't bring Palworld to the PlayStation brand considering how large that install base is. Fortunately, Pocketpair's global community manager recently took to Twitter to give a cheeky hint about Palworld's chances of coming to PlayStation.

The tweet from Bucky starts with the game's name surrounded by black, green, and white hearts. Then, Bucky says, "I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit..hmm...how about..." After that, Bucky has the same message as before with the addition of two blue hearts. They then say, "Looks good I think!"

Of course, this could be almost anything; however, it would be a huge surprise if this isn't Bucky teasing an upcoming PlayStation release. Since that tweet, there haven't been further follow-ups, so we don't know when the presumed PlayStation port will be announced, but with the hype around next week's update, it seems likely that we'll hear more soon. PlayStation players probably won't have the port before the Sakurajima update is out, but Pocketpair could surprise us.

When the port and update are both here, players across the globe will have plenty to do. The update includes a new island and Pals. There's also going to be a new raid for players to take on and hard-mode versions of bosses. Palworld players will also be happy to see an overhaul of the building system and the first iteration of PvP with the new Arena. Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms and the Sakurajima update drops on June 27th.