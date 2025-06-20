Palworld Sets Date for Terraria Collab Update With New Trailer

Popular creature collecting survival game Palworld first teased its collab with Terraria back in 2024. Since then, we’ve had a few more teasers, but not a ton of concrete details. Today, at long last, Pocket Pair revealed the release date for the next major Palworld update along with a new animated trailer. The Tides of Terraria major update for Palworld will release on June 25th. And while we still haven’t seen gameplay footage for the new content, the trailer gives us a sense of the overall vibe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since PocketPair and Re-Logic first unveiled their Palworld x Terraria collab, we’ve gotten a few details about what this will look like. Back in December 2024, the Terraria-themed weapon Meowmeow arrived in Palworld. It came with the promise of more to come. Specifically, the major Tides of Terraria update will bring a ton of Terraria content to Palworld. To get a sense of what the devs are planning, you can check out the new Tides of Terarria release date trailer below:

Play video

The animated trailer shows our Palworld protagonist and some of our favorite Pals exploring a dark and mysterious dungeon. Within, they uncover a mysterious new glowing sword, the Terra Blade from Terraria. Taking it from its resting place seems to have some unintended consequences, potentially summoning Terraria boss The Eye of Cthulhu. From there, we finally get our release date for the big Palworld x Terraria update. On June 25th, this new content will finally arrive in Palworld.

Tides of Terraria will be the first major update since the March Crossplay update. It will bring in the collab content along with plenty of new surprises for Palworld fans to uncover. Along with today’s trailer, PocketPair shared plans to offer additional content teasers via social media up until the June 25th launch. So, it’s likely we’ll learn a lot more about the next Palworld update in the coming days.

For now, we know that the update is going to be a pretty big one. Tides of Terraria will introduce new Pals and new islands. That’s islands, plural. We don’t yet know exactly how many new Pals will arrive, or the size of the new islands. But, it certainly sounds like there will be more to explore and new Pals to befriend once the Palworld update arrives.

At long last, the big palworld x terraria collab update gets a release date

Among the new Pals will be monsters from Terraria. Probably. The actual text from PocketPair ends in a somewhat ominous question mark, so it’s possible the Terraria critters will work a bit differently. Still, we’ll definitely see some friends and foes from Terraria in the world of Palworld when the update arrives.

To celebrate the upcoming update, Palworld is currently on sale for 25% off in the PlayStation store and via Steam. With crossplay now on the menu, it’s a good time to talk your friends into joining you for the new Terraria-themed adventures that await. The Tides of Terraria update for Palworld launches on June 25th. It will be available on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.