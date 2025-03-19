Palworld Crossplay Update Released With Patch Notes

Pocketpair’s Palworld is getting its long-awaited crossplay feature in its latest update today. Fans of the open-world survival game have been awaiting the debut of crossplay for a while, with many Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players looking forward to diving into the multiplayer world with friends. Even with the ongoing talk about the lawsuit from The Pokemon Company and Pocketpair, the game still racks up player numbers with thousands of Pal Tamers on a daily basis. Within the Palworld patch notes, there are some new features added to the game including a bigger storage system, transferring Pals, and a cosmetic armor system.

Available across consoles and PC now, the Palworld Crossplay update features some specification and balance adjustments to the title, which adds more EXP during certain battles. One noticeable adjustment is the addition of sitting on chairs as well as the expanded Pal Storage system, which can be accessed by Guild members and be made privately. To top it off, a Drafting Table has been added to combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones.

You can find the full patch notes for the new Palworld update attached below!

Cross-Play Cross-play is now available across all platforms.

Global Palbox Store Pal data in the Global Palbox and transfer Pals between worlds!

Dimensional Pal Storage A new storage system with 10 times the capacity of a regular Palbox! Guild members can access it, and it can also be used as a personal storage with private settings.

Cosmetic Armor System! You can now equip armor cosmetically in the Antique Dresser. Change your character’s appearance without affecting armor stats!

Photo Mode Accessible from the Pal Command Wheel. Hide the user interface and move the camera around to take stunning screenshots.

Drafting Table Combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones!

Dedicated Servers for Mac

Specification Adjustments

Buildings can now be placed even if they overlap with a Pal.

When connecting foundations or roofs, the connected pieces will now automatically align in the same direction.

Assigning an Ice Pal to the Flea Market will slow down item decay in storage and sales.

Added torches at the entrances of random dungeons for better visibility.

Players can now sit on chairs and cushions.

Some weapons that dealt ultra-high damage to trees will no longer drop items upon destruction.

Added new NPCs and improved NPC behavior during conversations.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted elemental chest rewards. Dog Coins will always drop from these chests and they also have a small chance of containing work suitability books. (Existing chests in current worlds will retain old drop tables; new ones will follow the updated table.)

Increased EXP gained from defeating the Attack Chopper.

Increased the DPS of Flamethrowers.

Adjusted the default attack used by Electric and Dark Pals when all active skills are on cooldown, making them more in line with the other elements.

Some human NPCs now have work suitability and work animations when assigned tasks at a base.

Summoned raid bosses can no longer damage other bases.

Added Water attribute to Dumud.

NPC event rewards have been adjusted. To maintain fairness, all NPC conversation logs have been reset, allowing players to claim rewards again!

User Interface

Favorites have been categorized into Favorite 1, 2, and 3 groups.

Holding the + / – button in the Pal Soul Enhancement user interface will now continuously increase / decrease values.

Added a new sorting option for Pal Box: Sort by Work Suitability Level.

Added an “Extra Large” text size option.

Added Fullscreen Mode.

Achievements

Added several new achievements.

Bug Fixes