Paper Mario: The Origami King Producer Says Battle System Changes Were Necessary

Paper Mario: The Origami King’s producer says that battle system changes are necessary for the series. Fans of the Nintendo franchise were up in arms after an interview with VGC revealed that the Paper Mario team was no longer allowed to alter Mario characters in their games. These comments sent the fandom into a tailspin near the laugh of Origami King. Now, another interview with German publication PCGames, Kensuke Tanabe said some more about the battle systems for the Paper Mario series. NintendoEverything provided a translation and fans might not exactly enjoy the truth behind the revolving door of battle mechanics in the past few games.

Tenabe said, “Striving to find new and innovative systems is the foundation of the philosophy my team and I are following when developing games. As such, I think it’s a necessity that the combat system changes in every game.”

Just last week the producer raised some eyebrows when asked about the claims around original characters with GamesRadar.

"From the production of Paper Mario: Sticker Star onwards, we were no longer able to graphically represent individual characteristics, such as age, gender etc., in the Toad NPCs (non-playable characters), and so it has become that much more important to convey their personalities simply through text,” Tanabe outlined. “Our writer, Mr Taro Kudo, has been grappling with this difficult challenge since Paper Mario: Sticker Star, but has managed to achieve giving all the texts a sense of humour. In this instalment, Paper Mario: The Origami King, we were able to include some Toads wearing an outfit to match their role, and also created original origami characters."

His initial comments to VGC will be ringing in the heads of Paper Mario fans for years to come as every entry rolls further and further away from The Thousand Year Door. Even with fans rallying for a rerelease of the first two games, or at least a return to the classic battle system, Nintendo seems to be charging forward with the new direction.

"Since Paper Mario: Sticker Star, it’s no longer possible to modify Mario characters or to create original characters that touch on the Mario universe," he said. "That means that if we aren’t using Mario characters for bosses, we need to create original characters with designs that don’t involve the Mario universe at all, like we’ve done with Olly and the stationary bosses."

