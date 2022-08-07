Critically Acclaimed Indie Papers, Please Releases On iPhone and Android

Papers, Please, one of the most acclaimed indie games out there, is now available on mobile phones. For those unfamiliar with the game, Papers, Please is a relatively unique indie game that puts the players in the shoes of an immigration officer who is trying to make sure the right people get through the border of a fictional Soviet-esque country. As the game progresses, you must identify falsified papers, potential threats, and more, all while balancing a personal budget to try and keep your family alive. It's an incredibly interesting game and one that was hailed by critics at the time of its release and has continued to be a fan favorite over the years.

Papers, Please was made by developer Lucas Pope who is an ex-Naughty Dog developer. After shipping Uncharted 2, Pope decided he was interested in making smaller, more experimental games which led him to develop Papers, Please. After a PC release, a PlayStation Vita release, and an iPad release, the game is now available on Android and iPhone. Those who owned the game on iPad can get the game for free and enjoy it at their leisure. The game is available for $4.99 on the iOS and Google Play Store. You can read a description of the game below.

"The communist state of Arstotzka has just ended a 6-year war with neighboring Kolechia and reclaimed its rightful half of the border town, Grestin. Your job as immigration inspector is to control the flow of people entering the Arstotzkan side of Grestin from Kolechia. Among the throngs of immigrants and visitors looking for work are hidden smugglers, spies, and terrorists. Using only the documents provided by travelers and the Ministry of Admission's primitive inspect, search, and fingerprint systems you must decide who can enter Arstotzka and who will be turned away or arrested."

If you haven't played Papers, Please, it's definitely worth the $4.99, especially given how accessible the game is now. It examines morality and empathy in a really unique way and has a simple yet fun gameplay loop. If you're looking for something new to play, this is worth the buy.

Papers, Please is out now on PC, mobile, and PlayStation Vita.