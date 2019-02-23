Paradox Teams Up With Microsoft For New Modding Platform for PC and Xbox

Some mods in games are majestic, building up on worlds with grandeur and fantasy-driven exploration for players to enjoy and get lost in. Others gives us Thomas the Tank Engine – which has become a time-honored tradition in the modding community. Now it looks like Xbox One players are about to have a ton of new opportunities to explore mods (more Thomas the Tank!) because Paradox Interactive and Microsoft are teaming up for a new platform.

The new platform is called Paradox Mods and is “the first-ever open modding platform that enables distribution of user-created game modifications (mods) across multiple platforms, to Xbox One and is now available as a free update to survival-strategy game Surviving Mars.”

The studio continued on with their big reveal adding, “With Paradox Mods, mod creators can easily share their work with players on Xbox One and PC (using GoG or the Paradox Launcher) with a single upload. While Surviving Mars is the first to utilize Paradox Mods, support for other Paradox titles is planned to come later this year.”

Players will be able to get started with over 30 mods cross-platform beginning with Paradox’s Surviving Mars title, though more games are sighted for future support.

“Modding has been, and remains an important part of the Paradox community. As we have diversified the way we distribute our games, we want to make sure all our players can take part in the creation process,” said Anders Törlind, Product Owner for Paradox Mods. “For Surviving Mars, we have worked with mod creators to support Paradox Mods with some of the best mods available, all in one place and downloadable in-game or simply using a web browser. We really look forward to unlocking the world of modding for all members of our community, regardless of what system they are using to play our games.”

Featuring in-game support and unique interfaces, modders will be easily able to share their work on the Xbox platform, making it much more simplistic when looking to share those impressive creations with other gamers.

As for players, Paradox added “Launching with over 30 mods tested and ready for console players for Surviving Mars, Paradox Mods includes projects from recognized creators within the modding community such as Silva and ChoGGi. Players now have even more ways to enjoy the survival strategy sim whether it’s adding a self-sufficient Forest Greenhouse or building a Martian Car Wash. Simply log into your Paradox Account from the Surviving Mars title screen, open the “Mod Manager” at the bottom of the screen to browse the mods catalogue, then select mods that you want to play and the game will automatically download and add them to your playing experience.”

You can learn even more about this service and what it will have to offer as it evolves right here on the Paradox Mod website.