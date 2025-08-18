Get a Rare Finisher Effect for Path of Exile 2 This Wednesday for Free

Grinding Gear Games (GGG) is giving Path of Exile 2 players a special treat this week. During the upcoming reveal of the game’s next expansion, The Third Edict, viewers can earn a Sun Priest’s Incineration Rare Finisher Effect simply by watching its upcoming Twitch livestream. The Finisher is a cosmetic item that everyone who watches can earn for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Path of Exile 2 livestream event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20th, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific. Players who tune in to the stream will not only get the first look at all the brand-new content coming in The Third Edict, but they’re also a guaranteed method to secure a visually striking finisher effect for their characters, all for free. Twitch Drops are one of the easiest ways to earn free cosmetic items in Path of Exile 2, and this Sun Priest’s Incineration effect is among the more interesting rewards released so far.

This announcement comes as Gamescom 2025 ramps up big in both hype and anticipation, making it an exciting week for Path of Exile 2 fans. With multiple reveals and updates being shared across the industry, the GGG livestream offers a dedicated Path of Exile space for players and fans to dive deep into the new expansion’s upcoming features, mechanics, and cosmetics. The Twitch Drop adds an extra incentive to tune in, especially for those looking to expand their ever-growing arsenal of cosmetic goodies.

In order to be eligible to claim the drop, players will need to watch at least 45 minutes of the livestream before it becomes obtainable. Drops will be enabled and available on the official GGG Twitch channel as well as on partnered streamers with Drops enabled, usually stated in the title. So, viewers have multiple ways to obtain the Sun Priest’s Incineration Finisher Effect, among other items. After meeting the watch requirement, the finisher effect will automatically be delivered to your account, ready for use in-game. You will need to connect your Path of Exile 2 account with Twitch in order to claim the drop, which is done via the Connections page in your account settings. The Drops window will remain open until 10:00 p.m. PDT on the day of the stream, giving players plenty of time to nab the finisher.

Play video

Additionally, GGG has graciously provided a preview video showing the Sun Prest’s Incineration effect in action (above). The finisher features fiery visuals that flare up when a player kills an elite, adding a thematic touch to combat. These kinds of cosmetic additions don’t impact gameplay at all, but they are still popular items sought after by players who enjoy customizing their characters.

Overall, this Twitch Drop is a win-win for Path of Exile 2 fans everywhere. Viewers get an early look at The Third Edict expansion, which is likely to be packed full of content, going by the track record of previous content updates. With just a 45-minute commitment on Wednesday, players can walk away with a flashy finisher effect that will make their characters stand out in both regular play and endgame content.