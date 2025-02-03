Path of Exile Teases New Content Coming Soon (And Fans Can’t Believe It)

While Grinding Gear Games recently released Path of Exile 2, it hasn’t stopped supporting Path of Exile 1. Recently though, those still playing the first Path of Exile game were dealt bad news when Grinding Gears Games announced the timeline for 3.26.0 for Path of Exile 1 was getting pushed back. This announcement came last week. Now, it has been followed up with some good and rather unexpected news, which is that there will be some new and “unhinged” content in the meantime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We announced last week some unfortunate news regarding the timeline for 3.26.0 for Path of Exile 1,” writes Grinding Gear Games. “Coming out of that we have adjusted some of our internal resources to be able to provide you with some content to fill the time until that expansion arrives. To start with we’ll be running a one-month event that has some of our whacky ideas that never quite made it off the brainstorm board.”

The statement continues: “What does Path of Exile 1 look like when the nineteen Ascendancy Classes you know and are familiar with are all of a sudden replaced by a different nineteen? What does Path of Exile 1 look like when you get to play a Witch and ascend to become a Harbinger? These are the questions our design team asked each other and in this event will provide you with some of our answers.”

Grinding Gear Games concludes by noting it will have more details about all of this content “soon.” In the meantime, fans are going nuts. To this end, the replies to the X post announcing this all are full of fans both excited and surprised.

“Sounds insane, pumped to hop in when it’s ready,” writes one fan. Another reply adds: “Did I just read Harbinger?!?!?”

Of course, some Path of Exile fans are annoyed this announcement doesn’t do anything for Path of Exile 2, but Grinding Gear Games has been clear that it is going to support both games independent from each other. How well this strategy will play out, remains to be seen, but it is not surprising considering how many still play the first game.