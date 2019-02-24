‘Path of Exile’ PS4 Development is Finished, Mid-March Launch Still Planned

Path of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games provided an update on the game’s upcoming PlayStation 4 version and said development for that platform had finished and the projected release date still holds strong.

Following a series of delays for the PlayStation 4 version that pushed the game out of a December 2018 window and then further into 2019 after February estimates fell through, there’s been some understandable uncertainty about the game’s new release timeframe. It’s supposed to be out in mid-March, according to previous statements from Grinding Gear Games, and the developer shared another update on its release timing to reassure PlayStation 4 owners that the previous plan is still in place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With March not far away, Grinding Gear Games tweeted through the official Path of Exile account to give an update on when a more concrete release date will be announced.

An update about Path of Exile on PlayStation 4 pic.twitter.com/uvk0Z9UDoo — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 22, 2019

“We know many of you are eagerly awaiting a firm launch date for our PlayStation 4 release so we wanted to give you an update about what to expect in the coming weeks,” Grinding Gear Games said. “Developmnet has been completed and we are still expecting to launch in mid March. Because of the technical process of launching on a new platform, we won’t be able to announce a firm release date until around two weeks before the launch. We will let you know as soon as we have that date. We’re very excited to bring Path of Exile to PlayStation gamers. We’re so glad to see that we’re already building a community of eager Action RPG fans on the platform. We can’t wait for you to check out Path of Exile: Synthesis next month!”

We’re proud to announce Path of Exile: Synthesis! Help Cavas recover his lost memories, then chain them together to reach valuable rewards, new boss fights and crafting opportunities. For more information, check out //t.co/JPHY32dufF pic.twitter.com/Ehw7qmzFaX — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) February 19, 2019

Path of Exile: Synthesis which was mentioned in the tweet above is a reference to the game’s next expansion which is due out in early March. Details of that expansion are seen in the trailer at the top with the expansion’s site saying it’ll be out for the PC version on March 8th and March 11th for the Xbox One. Like the release of the actual game, the site says Synthesis will be out on the PlayStation 4 in mid-March.

Path of Exile currently doesn’t have an exact release date for the PlayStation 4, but look for that announcement to be heard in the coming weeks as we move into March.