Patrick Mahomes Is Coming to Fortnite

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially coming to Fortnite as part of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game's Icon Series. Notably, while Mahomes is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, it would appear that all of the cosmetics involved with the Icon Series for him will completely avoid any of the NFL team's imagery.

More specifically, the Patrick Mahomes Outfit and other cosmetics are set to be available in Fortnite's Item Shop starting later this week on Wednesday, August 24th, at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Players will also be able to compete in a special Patrick Mahomes Cup on August 23rd in order to potentially earn the Outfit early alongside a special Emoticon. You can check out what the Patrick Mahomes Outfit looks like in Fortnite embedded below:

Here is the full list of Patrick Mahomes cosmetics, and accompanying descriptions from Epic Games, coming to Fortnite:

Patrick Mahomes Outfit

Gladiator Mindset Style: Shades on and arm enhanced.

Shades on and arm enhanced. Gameday Gladiator Style: Fear not a sack or pass rush.

Fear not a sack or pass rush. Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling: Suit up for battle.

Suit up for battle. Snap Axes Pickaxe: Expertly handled. (Glows red when swung!)

Expertly handled. (Glows red when swung!) Endzone Elite Wrap: Gear for your gear.

Gear for your gear. Showtime Emote: Back in the game.

Mahomes Saucy Style Outfit

The Good Stuff Back Bling: A bottle of ketchup.

As noted above, Patrick Mahomes-themed cosmetics are set to join Fortnite on August 24th at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Additionally, and as is common in the popular free-to-play video game, there will be a Patrick Mahomes Cup on August 23rd where players can earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit early. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about Patrick Mahomes coming to Fortnite? Do you think you will pick up any of the cosmetics associated with the athlete? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!