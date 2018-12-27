Paul George’s ‘Royal’ Blue Nike PG 2.5 PlayStation Sneakers Arrive Today

Last month, Nike released their second pair of PlayStation-themed sneakers from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and they sold out in a heartbeat. However, if you want to try your luck again, the Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation will be back today, December 27th, at precisely 10am EST (7am PST) in ‘Royal’ Blue.

At this point, we know that the shoes will be available via Nike SNKRS, though it is unclear whether they will be sold directly through the site or via a raffle on the SNKRS app for iOS and Android. On the other hand, we can confirm that they will be sold right here at Foot Locker, because the listing is up with a countdown timer at the time of writing. If you miss your opportunity to snag the Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation ‘Royal’ for the standard $110, you can always get them (and previous Paul George Nike x PlayStation releases) after the launch at eBay, Stadium Goods, StockX, and Flight Club. You can take a closer look at the design of the console grey version in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent PlayStation blog post, this is what Paul George had to say about the PG 2.5 x PlayStation colorway:

For those who know me, gaming is a big part of who I am – I love the fans and I love this community, so it was amazing to see the gaming and sneaker worlds collide with the original PG2 collaboration.”

This time around, I wanted to take the design old school, back to my earliest days of gaming. For me – as I’m sure many of you can relate – those memories date back to the original PlayStation. Working with Nike and PlayStation, we focused on bringing that original PlayStation inspiration to life in this new design.

Here are a few of my favorite elements about this new colorway:

The tongues of the shoe still have the PG and PlayStation logos that light up and pulsate blue, but this time we added the original four-color PlayStation logo that lights up on the other side of the tongue.

The strap across the top front of each shoe provides stability to really lock you in.

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe, just like on the original PG2 x PlayStation colorway.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.