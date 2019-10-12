Payday 3 Release Window Revealed

Swedish publisher Starbreeze has had a rough couple of years, which for awhile looked like it was going to end in its closure. However, it seems the long-running studio has weathered the severe turbulence and will survive, for now. In fact, the company is currently projecting pretty healthy financial, and within its new financial estimation, is word that it excepts Payday 3 to arrive sometime between 2022 and 2023. Yes, it looks like we are finally getting a new Payday, it’s just going to be a long time before it releases.

As you may know, Payday 2 released back in 2013, and was actually one of the best-selling games of the year. On top of this, it reviewed pretty well. In short, it made Starbreeze a healthy slab of money, yet we still haven’t seen its sequel. That said, it looks like that will finally change in a few years. However, whether it releases in 2022 or 2023, that will mean it will be either nine or ten years between the second and third game, which seems like way too long of a gap for your biggest IP.

Further, if Payday 3 is slated for a 2022-2023 release, that means it’s going to be a next-gen game, meaning it will be a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett title, in addition to a PC game. That said, by the time the game releases — if it does — that will be about 2-3 years into the next-gen cycle. I’m personally surprised Starbreeze isn’t aiming to get it out sooner into the console cycle like it did with Payday 2. After all, the IP is worth more than most of its other assets combined. Hopefully this simply means it’s taking its time with the game, which hopefully translates into it being good. I suppose if Payday goes down the drain, Starbreeze may not be far behind it.

